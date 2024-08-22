Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Klaviyo (KVYO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Klaviyo was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 15,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Get Klaviyo Inc alerts:

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Klaviyo news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 472,481 shares of company stock worth $14,857,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.