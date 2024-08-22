Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE: CSH.UN):

8/13/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences was given a new C$15.50 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Chartwell Retirement Residences was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.74. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

