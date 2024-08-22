Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $804.50

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 804.50 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 798.50 ($10.38), with a volume of 4099257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.33).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Redrow
Redrow Stock Performance
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.