Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $424.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.67. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

