Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $209.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $135.20 and a one year high of $227.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

