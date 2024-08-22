Renalytix (LON:RENX) Shares Down 21.7%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) were down 21.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.35 ($0.15). Approximately 391,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 529,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

Renalytix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.15 million, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.