Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $2,975,232. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after buying an additional 558,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,453,000 after buying an additional 342,793 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,776,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 214,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

