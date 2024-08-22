Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.99. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$116.42.

TSE NA opened at C$118.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$111.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.39. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$118.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

