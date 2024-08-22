Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report issued on Sunday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.76.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

