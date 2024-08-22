Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,500 shares of company stock worth $5,609,379 in the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

