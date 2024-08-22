Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Everest Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $9.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.51. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $18.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $18.79 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $21.13 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Shares of EG stock opened at $378.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.47 and a 200 day moving average of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Everest Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

