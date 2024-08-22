Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

