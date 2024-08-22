Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $232.62 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.57.

MarketAxess declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

