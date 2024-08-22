Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

AVNS stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.94. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

