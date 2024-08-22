Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Parkland (PKI)

Parkland (TSE: PKI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$49.00.

8/1/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$49.00.

7/24/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

7/23/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

7/16/2024 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00.

Shares of PKI opened at C$35.67 on Thursday. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$34.66 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

