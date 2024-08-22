ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) General Counsel Michael J. Rider Sells 882 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $224.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $231.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 271.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

