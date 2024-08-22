Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.20

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 695489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.10 ($0.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.49. The stock has a market cap of £761.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

