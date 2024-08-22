Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.20

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 695489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.10 ($0.46).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resolute Mining
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
About Resolute Mining
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.