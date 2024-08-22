Reviewing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Apogee Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -125.11% -71.80% -18.28% Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $55.28 million 9.22 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -3.83 Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($5.25) -9.21

This table compares Alector and Apogee Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apogee Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alector, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alector and Apogee Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 0 5 0 2.67 Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alector presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 177.25%. Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.98%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

