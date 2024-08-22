Reviewing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $286.07 million 4.22 $126.10 million $1.53 9.81 Omega Healthcare Investors $949.74 million 10.35 $242.18 million $1.11 34.33

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 8 3 1 2.42

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chimera Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.66%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Chimera Investment pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 25.73% 7.46% 1.48% Omega Healthcare Investors 33.52% 8.61% 3.60%

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Chimera Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.