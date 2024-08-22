Richard A. Widdicombe Buys 4,437 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 4,437 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

