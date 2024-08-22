Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 55.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.