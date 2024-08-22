Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

