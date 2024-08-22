Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,954,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 113,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

