Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 387.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

