Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 378,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $53,025,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.