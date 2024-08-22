Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.6% on Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 4,913,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,108,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Specifically, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

