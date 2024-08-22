Rizwan M. Jamal Sells 8,622 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $172.50 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $189.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

