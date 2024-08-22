Robert Alan Hickey Sells 2,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

BWMN stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $432.31 million, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWMN has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 647,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 106,926 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

