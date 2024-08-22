Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 135,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,321,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,870,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

TNGX opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

