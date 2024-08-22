Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $8,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 36,138 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 347,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

