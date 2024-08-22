Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

