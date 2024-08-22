Ross Stores, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the apparel retailer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 67.5% per year over the last three years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $157.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.