Roth Mkm Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $157.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.32.

NYSE TGT opened at $159.25 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

