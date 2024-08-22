Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $36.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $388,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $12,015,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

