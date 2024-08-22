Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Price Target to C$8.50

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

SFC stock opened at C$6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$860.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.24. Sagicor Financial has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.41.

In other news, Director Gilbert Samuel Palter purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Corporate insiders own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

