Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $246.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,423,116,000 after acquiring an additional 304,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,558,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,851,000 after purchasing an additional 122,715 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,149,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,965,000 after buying an additional 155,151 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

