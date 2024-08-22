Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

