RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

