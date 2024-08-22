RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.83, but opened at $53.89. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. RxSight shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 42,746 shares traded.
RXST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the first quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 298.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $7,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
