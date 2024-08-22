Ryan D. Taylor Sells 160,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 160,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $32.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

