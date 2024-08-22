Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 36,418 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,451,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,142,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.
- On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.
- On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 333,662 shares during the last quarter.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
