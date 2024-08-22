Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 36,418 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,451,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,142,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 333,662 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

