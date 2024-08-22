Sabby Management, Llc Acquires 16,974 Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc acquired 16,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $24,272.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,374.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 5,065 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $8,053.35.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 20,158 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $32,655.96.

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $9,982.68.

On Friday, August 9th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 7,116 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $11,670.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $77,010.56.

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $134,978.94.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $78,277.06.

Volcon stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Volcon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14,598.00.

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

