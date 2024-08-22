Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,545,000 after purchasing an additional 838,654 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 778,355 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,592,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 762,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 974,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 506,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

