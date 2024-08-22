Sabre Insurance Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTC:SBIGY)

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of SBIGY stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
