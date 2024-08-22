Sabre Insurance Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTC:SBIGY)

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBIGY stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

