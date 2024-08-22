Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.98

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.98 and traded as low as $215.89. Safran shares last traded at $223.10, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands.
Safran Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $217.98.
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
