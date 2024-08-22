Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 43.1% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 11.0% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $397.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.76.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

