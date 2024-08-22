Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,018,241.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,483,499 shares of company stock worth $50,515,728. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $45,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Samsara by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $5,827,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

