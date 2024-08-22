Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.97). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares trading hands.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.
About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L)
Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.
