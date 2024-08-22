Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

