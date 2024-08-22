Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.