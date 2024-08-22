Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

